Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $328,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

