Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $243.70 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.