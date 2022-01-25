Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 80,200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 80,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

