Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 89.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

