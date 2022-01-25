Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of HEINY opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Heineken has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.