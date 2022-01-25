Helena Gottschling Sells 404 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$2.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$141.22. 7,835,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,797. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$103.22 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

