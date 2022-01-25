Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

