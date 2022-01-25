Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $225.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.11. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

