Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,443 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.