Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 154.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.