Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Shares of 185,503 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. NETSTREIT makes up 2.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NTST stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a PE ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

