Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 42,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,508. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

