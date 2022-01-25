Hill Winds Capital LP Takes $10.60 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,000. Regency Centers comprises about 5.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Regency Centers by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 483,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 356,812 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. 8,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

