Hill Winds Capital LP Takes $5.92 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 2.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after purchasing an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $114,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of ARE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,045. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day moving average of $204.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

