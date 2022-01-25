HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.
TSE HLS opened at C$14.62 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.69 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$474.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.74.
HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.
