Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.17. 13,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.