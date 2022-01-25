Hoey Investments Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.49. 158,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

