Hoey Investments Inc. Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet stock traded down $47.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,568.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,861.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,808.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

