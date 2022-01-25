Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 2,747 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

PEP traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. 115,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

