Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 611 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 105,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

