Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Holmen AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Holmen AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Holmen AB (publ) stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Holmen AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.