HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

HMST stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.