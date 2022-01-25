Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Position Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 48.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $92,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 45.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $442,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

