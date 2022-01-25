Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HOPE stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

