Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

