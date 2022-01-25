Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.14. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

