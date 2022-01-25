H&R Block (HRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRB opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

