HYCON 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,262.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $374,377.54 and approximately $35,262.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

