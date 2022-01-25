Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Acquired by Scoggin Management LP

Scoggin Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hycroft Mining accounts for 0.2% of Scoggin Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Scoggin Management LP’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 487,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 2,893.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter.

HYMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HYMC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $39,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

