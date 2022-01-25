I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.