iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives C$85.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.41. The company had a trading volume of 121,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$56.50 and a twelve month high of C$82.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.83. The company has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.