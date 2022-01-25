IBI Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBG. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.13.

TSE:IBG opened at C$12.71 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.00.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.05 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

