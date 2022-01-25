ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

NYSE:ICL opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,035,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

