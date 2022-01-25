iEthereum (IETH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.18 Million

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,120.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006578 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars.

