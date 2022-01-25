Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IKA opened at GBX 124 ($1.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £194.53 million and a P/E ratio of -47.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Ilika has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.85).

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

