Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 953.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,839 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $364.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.