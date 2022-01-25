Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.