Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

