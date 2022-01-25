Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

