Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $721,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $243.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.99 and a 200 day moving average of $246.44. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

