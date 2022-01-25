Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 149 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

