Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Holdings Decreased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 244.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

