IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 16592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$118.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.98.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

