IN8bio Inc’s (NASDAQ:INAB) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

IN8bio’s (NASDAQ:INAB) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 26th. IN8bio had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

INAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50. IN8bio has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

