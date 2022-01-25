Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

