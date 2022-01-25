IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Radius Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Radius Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

RDUS opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

