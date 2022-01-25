IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

