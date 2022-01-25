IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 3,768 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

