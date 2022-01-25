IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after buying an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after buying an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after buying an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

