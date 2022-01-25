IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

